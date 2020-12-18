The Frost Polar Bears won their third game in a row Tuesday night at Frost with an impressive 78-55 victory over Blum.
The Polar Bears knocked off Wortham 51-46 as Caden Updegraff poured in a game-high 24 points, and ripped Abbott 60-36 earlier.
Korben Bowling led the way against Blum with a 21-point night, Ramon Manrriquez followed 18 points, and Camden Martin added 15 as three Bears finished in double figures.
Updegraff scored five and Devin Forbes dropped in three points for a Frst team that has shown a balanced attack all year.
