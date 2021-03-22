Frost's Polar Bears and Lady Polar Bears earned postseason honors.
Koben Bowling was named to the District 12-2A boys All-District first-team and Caden Updegraff and Ramon Manrriquez made the second-team. Camden Martin was named to the Honorable Mention list, and Waylon Watson, Bowling and Martin made the All-Academic team.
The Frost Lady Polar Bears had two players named to the all-district first-team as Kyra Cerda and Jimena Perez, who led Frost to the playoffs, earned first-team honors.
Gentry Rogers was named to the second-team and Lexi Banks, Madeline Lee and Emily De La Hoya were named to the Honorable Mention list.
Karlee Anderson, Breelyn Dyer, Baileigh Shaw, Madison Curl, Banks, Cerda, de la Hoya, Lee and Rogers were all named to the All-Academic team.
