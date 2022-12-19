FROST -- Frost's Polar Bears and Lady Polar Bears both won Friday in a pair of separate non-district games.
The Lady Polar Bears beat Bynum 57-31 as Payton Hollingsworth led the way with 17 points and Bailee Fuller followed with 10.
Brynna Banks scored seven, Breelyn Dwyer added six and Karlee Anderson, Mackenzie Lee and Brenda Manrriquez all scored four points each. Lexi Banks (3) and Averyn Surovik (2) also scored in the rout.
The Polar Bears had an easy time, too, running away from Covington 51-42.
Mario Porter led the way with 14 points, and Eli Rogers scored 12. Cooper Curl scored eight points, Nicholas Watson followed with seven points and Gavin Clayton and William Woods scored five points each.
