The Frost Lady Polar Bears had a thrilling season that saw Jennifer Cheek's girls scramble and emerge as one of the top four teams in the District 19-2A race.
The Frost girls not only won key games down the stretch to get into the playoff hunt, but they won a winner-take-all play-in game against Itasca in the Corsicana Tiger Gym to earn a postseason berth in the Class 2A playoffs.
Frost won 21 games and had a tremendous season under Cheek, who was in her first year as the girls head coach at Frost, where she lifted the program back into the postseason
The Lady Polar Bears landed players on the District 19-2A all-district team and the all-district all-academic team as well.
Kinsley Fuller, who has been on a leader on the court for four years at Frost, led the Lady Polar Bears in scoring this season. Fuller was named to the 19-2A all-district first-team.
Jimena Perez, who came on strong all season for the Lady Polar Bears, was named to the 19-2A second-team along with Kyra Cerda, a sophomore who has emerged as one of the best young athletes in the Golden Circle.
Senior Sydney Woods, who played well and played through injuries this season, was named to the Honorable Mention list along with Frost starters Emily De La Hoya and Gentry Rogers, who had strong seasons in key roles for Frost.
The Lady Polar Bears excelled in the classroom and eight players were named to the 19-2A all-district All-Academic team.
Lexi Banks, Madeline Lee, Baileigh Shaw, Woods, Fuller, Rogers, De La Hoya, and Cerda were all named to the All-Academic team.
