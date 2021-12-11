The Frost Lady Polar Bears took home third-place in the Frost Basketball Tournament Saturday.
The Lady Bears were without one of their top players, Lexi Banks, who suffered an ankle injury during the tournament, but Jennifer Cheek's team hung together and won three games on Friday and Saturday, including a victory over Blum Saturday in the third-place game.
Kyra Cerda led Frost with 24 points in a 46-31 win over Hubbard on Friday and Madeline Lee scored 25 and Cerda followed with 20 points in a 58-20 win over Wortham on Friday to keep Frost in the winner's bracket.
The Lady Bears lost to a talented Franklin team 46-20 in the semifinals Saturday, but bounced back and defeated Blum 46-40 Saturday night in the third-place game. Franklin is ranked No. 14 in Class 3A.
Frost used a stingy defense and a balanced scoring attack to defeat Blum as freshman Brynna Banks led the Lady Bears with 11 points and Bailee Fuller followed with 10. Lee scored nine points, Karlee Anderson scored seven, Cerda dropped in five points and Madison Curl added four points.
Cerda and Anderson were named to the All-Tournament Team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.