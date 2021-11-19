Frost's Lady Polar Bears improved to 2-1 with a 55-34 victory over Benbrook this week.
Kyra Cerda led the way with an impressive double-double, scoring 21 points and grabbing 11 rebounds to go along with four assists and four steals. Lexi Banks dropped in 14 points, handed out four assists and blocked four shots.
Madeline Lee pulled down 10 rebounds, scored eight points, blocked four shots and had two steals, and freshman Bryanna Banks scored seven points, grabbed eight rebounds and had four blocks and two steals.
Bailee Fuller scored five points and handed out three assists, Emily De la Hoya had five rebounds and Kaylee Anderson had two assists, two blocks and a steal.
Frost Boys
The Frost Polar Bears ran into a strong team from Axtell and fell 56-27 this week. Coke Watson had a big game for Frost, hauling down 12 rebounds and scoring nine points to go along with two steals and a block.
JD Hendricks scored three points, pulled down three rebounds and blocked two shots, Jaden Rowe scored three points, and made two steals, and Brady Martin had four rebounds, scored two points, and blocked two shots.
