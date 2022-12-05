FROST -- The Frost Polar Bears and Lady Polar Bears will be the hosts this weekend when they hold the annual Frost Basketball Tournament.
Twenty teams, including eight teams from the Golden Circle, will compete. Frost's girls and boys teams and Blooming Grove's girls and boys teams will play in the three-day tournament that begins Thursday.
Dawson's Lady Bulldogs and Hubbard's Lady Jags will compete in the girls tournament and Rice's Bulldogs and Kerens' Bobcats will compete in the boys bracket.
The girls and boys championship games will be held Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.