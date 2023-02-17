It was a teary-eyed ending to a season no one will soon forget, the best season in years at Frost, where the Lady Polar Bears surprised everyone but themselves with a tight-knit bond, a hard-nose defense and a heart-felt desire that carried them to the 2A Area Round of the playoffs and 26 victories.
It ended in on a cold night in Comanche, where everything went wrong for a humble, hard working team that did everything right.
Jennifer Cheeks' team played the game right way and carved out a brilliant season but lost to Stamford, 44-22, which had a big run late to put the game away.
It was a bitter loss at Frost, where they will put this season on a pedestal.
"This is by far a season that will never be forgotten and definitely one that will be hard to top," said Cheeks, who inspired her kids from Day 1 this season. "
"This group of girls made all the hours, late nights, early mornings, ups and downs worth it," she said. "They play with such heart and committed themselves to trusting the process and trusting me.''
Cheeks knows better than anyone just how special this team and this season was -- a season everyone at Frost shared and relished.
It took every player to buy in to produce the best season in years. There wasn't much scoring Thursday night as Lexi Banks and Brenda Manrriguez led the Lady Bears with six points each with Brynna Banks scoring four points and Payton Hollingsworth and Karlee Anderson scoring three points.
Frost won this season because of its all-for-one mentality and a tough no-nonsense disciplined defense, anchored by three senior leaders -- Lexi Banks, Bailee Fuller and Peyton Payton Hollingsworth.
"I've had the pleasure of coaching the senior class all four years of their high school careers," Cheeks said. "They have been with me every step of the way and are a huge reason for this year's success. They have definitely left some big shoes to fill."
