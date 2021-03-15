Hubbard's Jags and Lady Jags, who both had tremendous seasons, dominated the District 26-A All-District boys and girls basketball teams.
The Jags, who finished second in the district and advanced to the Area (second) round of the playoffs, were led by freshman guard Kendan Johnson, who received the honor of District 26-A Offensive MVP. Johnson led the Jags in scoring and steals by averaging 27 points and five steals per game.
“It was impressive to watch a 14-year old, freshman score at the rate that Kendan scored the ball this year. There aren’t many guys out there who can transition from playing junior high level ball to varsity level ball, and impact the game the way he did,' said Hubbard Jags coach Kent Fuller.
Hubbard sophomore forward Kevin Whitworth received the honor of being named to the All-District first-team. Whitworth, who led the Jags' defense, averaged 10 points per game and defended at an elite level all season.
“I’m so proud of Kevin. He took a big step forward this year. It’s not an easy assignment to always be given the responsibility of guarding the other teams best offensive player. Kevin accepted that challenger night after night and performed at an elite level," Fuller said.
Senior center Sebastian Olvera received the honor of being named to the All-District second-team. Olvera, a three-year starter, led the Jags by averaging 11 rebounds per game as well as three blocked shots per game.
“Sebastian was such a huge presence in the paint. He dominated the offensive and defensive glass and did an outstanding job of protecting our rim. We will miss him tremendously next year," Fuller said.
Coach Fuller, who was in his first year at Hubbard, where he led one of the youngest teams anywhere (only one senior)  received the honor of District 26-A Coach of the Year. 
“I’m humbled and honored to have been voted for this award by my coaching peers. I’ve got to give all credit to my guys. I didn’t score a single point or secure a single rebound this season. My guys gave me everything they had this season, and I couldn’t be more proud for what they accomplished. Truly, they have no idea how special they made this season for me”.
Hubbard Lady Jags honored
The Hubbard girls went undefeated to win the district title and advanced to the Region III Quarterfinals. Tiya Richardson's girls piled up All-District honors.
Grace Cummings, a sophomore, was named the 26-A MVP and Olivia Holt, a freshman, was named the Newcomer of the Year.
Richardson was named Coach of the Year.
Sophomore Naomi McKinney and Nicole Wilson, the team's only senior, were both named to the first-team, and Jenna Morris, a sophomore, and Jeana Green, a freshman, earned second-team honors.
Gabby Serna, Carley Macleod and Leah Serna were named to the All-District Honorable Mention list.

