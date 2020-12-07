Hubbard's young Jaguar basketball team looked ready for district play in their last pre-district game Saturday, a 70-43 romp over Wortham.
The Jags were led by freshman Kendan Johnson, who had 18 points and eight assists, and sophomore Kevin Whitworth, who also scored 18 points.
Sophomore Landyn Garcia scored 13 and senior Sebastian Olvera scored 11 points and dominated the boards with 19 rebounds.
Hubbard (3-2) opens district play Friday against Milford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.