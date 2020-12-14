Hubbard's young Jags won their district opener Friday night, beating district power Milford 63-27.
Kendon Johnson, a freshman, led Hubbard with 24 points. Kevin Whitworth, a sophomore, scored 14 points, and Blake Fowler, a sophomore, followed with 12 as three Jags scored double figures.
The key to the game was Hubbard's defense, which held Milford under 30 points.
"Our team defense was excellent all night," Hubbard boys coach Kent Fuller said. "And we shared the ball offensively. We continue to improve every game."
Hubbard is now 4-2 for the season and 1-0 in district with a district game on Tuesday against Coolidge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.