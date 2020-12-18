Hubbard's Jaguars faced their first district road test of the season as they traveled to perennial playoff powerhouse Coolidge, and came away with a 39-36 victory.
The Jaguars jumped out to a quick start by using a pressing defense that quickly converted steals into lay-ups. Coolidge settled in and it became clear that the rest of the night was going to be a defensive battle.
Freshman point guard, Kendan Johnson, made back-to-back baskets as the second quarter expired to give the Jaguars a six-point lead at the half. The two teams traded defensive stops and timely buckets the rest of the way and the Jaguars managed to hold on for crucial district victory.
Johnson led all scorers with 25 points. The win puts Hubbard at 5-2 overall, and more importantly moves them to 2-0 in district which currently places them atop District 26-A. The Jaguars' next game is a non-district matchup at Waco Live Oak on Monday.
