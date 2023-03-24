KERENS -- The Kerens Bobcats landed two players on the Boys Basketball All-District team, including Muziq Gunnell, who mad the All-District First-Team.
James Easley was named to the Second-Team and Lane Lynch, who plays everything at Kerens, was named to the Honorable Mention team.
Isaiah Carter and Ryan Priddy were named to the All-District All-Academic Team.
Denise Lincoln's Kerens LadyCats also saw players receive All-District honors. Tiani Hall earned All-District Second-Team honors and Blair Blue and Autumn Boyett were named to the Honorable Mention list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.