Denise Lincoln has won just about every award a girls high school basketball coach can win in her prestigious career at Kerens, where she has become a coaching legend.
But Lincoln said she was shocked when she got the phone call telling her that she had been chosen as the top Class 2A girls basketball coach in Texas.
"It's an honor," she said. "It really came as a surprise to me. I had no idea."
She really is No. 1.
The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches recently named Lincoln the best of the best in the state, an honor that tops off one of the most memorable seasons in her career.
Lincoln, who has won more than 300 games and countless District and Golden Circle Coach of the Year awards, has come oh-so-close to winning a state title at Kerens, where her 2012 team made it to the state tournament (the first in Kerens' girls basketball history) and her 2014 team marched to the state title game with a season and a run no one who follows sports at Kerens will forget.
Lincoln, who mothers her players as much as she coaches them, loved both of those teams, and holds her 2019-2020 group in a special place as well.
"This was a special year and a special team," she said. "Everything was so smooth with this team. It was like, Wow! Every game was so much fun."
One of the biggest differences in this year's team was that few felt the team would be special.
"I do believe people didn't think we would go very far," said Lincoln, whose last three teams were loaded with talent and won district titles and advanced to the Region III Quarterfinals.
This year's team was hit hard by graduation and lost three four-year starters who were among the top players to ever play at Kerens, including Lincoln's daughter, Mya.
But without lofty expectations the 2020 LadyCats went 27-8 and won the Kiwanis Classic title and every district game in a one-sided romp, and marched to the Region III Quarterfinals, where they lost to Grapeland's state-semifinalist team in a close back-and-forth game.
"They really stepped up,"Lincoln said of her kids who produced All-State star Kecie Langley, and All-Region players Alexius McAdams and Reece Wright, a pair of juniors who stepped up with Kaylee Reed, Emilee Burleson, Madison Parks and Kenadee Lynch, who along with Aniya Lawrence, Katie Atkeisson, Teniyah Washington and Tiera Bailey turned Kerens into a state power.
"These kids just worked so hard and they played with so much heart," Lincoln said. "They gave me everything. We were doing something right. Everything went right. It was a special year."
