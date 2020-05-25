It took a while to set up a signing ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Kerens senior Kecie Langley, who made a commitment weeks ago, recently signed a letter of intent with Hill College, accepting a girls basketball scholarship.
Langley signed in a ceremony at Kerens amid friends, family and coaches and moves to the next level after putting together a sensational career at Kerens, where she was one of the top players in the storied program's history.
Everyone at Kerens watched as she grew and blossomed every year, starting as a freshman and then becoming a force on the court as a sophomore and junior before taking that final step to emerge as the best player in the Golden Circle and one of the top girls 2A players in the state as a senior.
She was simply the best player in the Golden Circle.
Langley did it all in her four years at Kerens, and put the finishing touches on a spectacular career as a senior, averaging a double-double for the season (more than 22 points and 12 rebounds a game) and rising to stardom to lead one of the best teams in Kerens' girls basketball history.
She was the Kiwanis MVP and the District 19-2A MVP, and she was named to the TABC's Class 2A All-State team -- and left her mark on the program at Kerens as one of the best to ever play for the LadyCats.
She led the state-ranked LadyCats in scoring and rebounding and was tenacious on defense, and became the ultimate go-to-player in this part of the state. She not only led Kerens to an undefeated march to the district title and a 28-7 record, but was the driving force in Kerens' impressive run in the playoffs and carried the LadyCats to the 2A Region III Quarterfinals, where she had one of the best games played in Texas in a heartbreaking loss to Grapeland.
In her final game against Grapeland's state semifinalist team that was loaded with talent and determined to stop her, Langley was unstoppable, scoring 40 points and battling to the end in a back-and-forth game to put the final touches to her remarkable career.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.