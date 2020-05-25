Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 79F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.