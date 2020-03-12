Kerens' Kecie Langley

Daily Sun File photo/Ron Farmer

Kerens’ Kecie Langley, who averaged a double-double for the season and led the LadyCats to an unbeaten district title, was named the 19-2A MVP. Kerens’ Reece Wright was the Offensive MVP and Alexius McAdams was the Defensive MVP.

The Kerens LadyCats dominated the District 19-2A basketball race this season, and it was appropriate that they more than dominated the district’s post-season honors.

Kecie Langley was the district’s MVP, Reece Wright was named the Offensive MVP and Alexius McAdams was the 19-2A Defensive MVP.

Kenadee Lynch, a talented sophomore, was named the district’s Sixth Man, and Kerens coach Denise Lincoln was a slam dunk choice for the 19-2A Coach of the Year.

The state-ranked LadyCats went 10-0 and won every district game in a lopsided rout and then advanced to the Class 2A Region III Quarterfinals, where they played  state-ranked Grapeland to the final minutes in a tough loss. Grapeland advanced to the 2A state tournament in San Antonio.

Langley scored 40 points in Kerens’ season-ending loss.

The LadyCats, who took a 15-game winning streak into the Grapeland game, finished the season at 28-9.

The LadyCats also won the Kiwanis Classic this season and Langley was named the MVP of the Kiwanis Classic.

Emilee Burleson was named to the all-district first-team and Kaylee Reed and Madison Parks were named to the all-district second-team.

Teniyah Washington and Aniya Lawrence were named to the district’s Honorable Mention list.

Tags

Recommended for you