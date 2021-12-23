The Kiwanis Classic is back!
Navarro County's most prestigious high school basketball tournament returns this year and area teams from the Golden Circle are anxious to hit the Lewis Orr Court at Navarro College, where the three-day tournament begins Monday.
Blooming Grove's Lions, a program that has played in the last three Kiwanis Classic boys title games, opens the tournament against Teague at 10:30 a.m. Monday.
The girls and boys championship games will be played Wednesday with the girls tipping off for the title at 6 p.m. and the boys title game at 7:30 p.m. are hap
Area coaches and players are happy to see the Kiwanis Classic return. Last year's annual tournament was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
"I was really glad to see the Kiwanis return," said Blooming Grove boys coach Eric Blendon, who returned to the Golden Circle this season. Blendon coached at Frost for years, left and now is the boys basketball coach in the Grove.
"I've never won the Kiwanis," he said. "I've had three teams finish second. Hopefully, we can win it this year."
The boys have a seven-team field, and Blendon's Lions will be one of the favorites. They open against Teague. Kerens opens against Frost at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Rice's Bulldogs, who have played for the title against Blooming Grove in the last three championship games, opens against Golden Circle rival Dawson at 4:30 p.m. Corsicana's JV team completes the seven-team field and has an opening round bye.
Mildred's Lady Eagles and Rice's Lady Bulldogs will be the favorites in the seven-team girls field. Mildred has already won 14 games and will get a bye in the first round. Coach Loyd Morgan's girls will play the winner of Monday's noon game between Teague and Blooming Grove.
The Kerens LadyCats, who have won more Kiwanis titles than any girls team, opens play against a strong Frost Lady Polar Bears team at 3 p.m. Monday, and Rice faces Dawson at 6 p.m. Monday.
Rice coach Antonio Burks is now coaching the girls team at Rice after having a tremendous run as the boys coach at Rice, where he won more than 100 games in his first three years at Rice and took his team to the Kiwanis Classic title game four years in a row, winning three titles, including the 2017 and 2019 championships against Blooming Grove. Elizah Nezar, who was the Kiwanis MVP, led Rice in the 2019 title game.
The first two Rice-Blooming Grove title showdowns were instant classics. BG's John Shaw blocked Dee Robinson's shot in the final seconds to seal a 64-63 title victory for the Lions in 2018, a year after Rice staged a dramatic, hold-your-breath comeback, scoring the final 12 points of the game to edge Blooming Grove 50-47 in the 2017 title game.
Burks' Bulldogs also won the 2016 Kiwanis title, beating Kerens, which owned both the boys and girls titles for more than a decade. Kiwanis MVP Sim Nezar put on a show for Rice in front of a standing-room-only crowd, scoring 28 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter. Nezar hit four 3-pointers in the fourth, including some long-range shots that took your breath away to lift Rice to a 51-47 victory.
Now Burks is coaching the Rice girls, who are 10-2 and ranked 17th in Texas in the Max Preps poll. Burks' daughter, Saniya Burks, a sophomore, comes into the Kiwanis with a hot hand after scoring 67 points in her last two games with 36-point and 31-point nights.
Everything points to a possible Mildred-Rice showdown in the girls championship game. Neither program has won a Kiwanis title.
