Lady Tigers Basketball Camp is scheduled for May 30-June 1. For more information, email coach Nic Claiborne at nsclaiborne@cisd.org. Register by May 23 here: https://bit.ly/3MXJpfp or by scanning the QR code on the flyer. #EveryTigerEveryDay
GC Basketball: Lady Tiger Basketball will be held from May 30 through June 1
- From CISD
