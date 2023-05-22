Lady Tiger basketball camp
Lady Tigers Basketball Camp is scheduled for May 30-June 1. For more information, email coach Nic Claiborne at nsclaiborne@cisd.org. Register by May 23 here: https://bit.ly/3MXJpfp or by scanning the QR code on the flyer. #EveryTigerEveryDay
 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you