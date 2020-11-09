Don't blame the Corsicana Lady Tigers for being anxious. They were ready to go long before the first day practice.
"I am very, very excited," said Corsicana girls basketball coach Dominique Brown on the first day of practice two weeks ago. "It's our time!"
Brown has done a remarkable job since taking over two years ago and her team made a ton of progress a year ago when they stepped up on the court. Not only did they win 14 games, but they had a new look about the way they played the game and a newborn confidence that spread to every girl on the team.
"We had to learn to compete," Brown said of the growth in her program. "Two years ago they were sophomores and it was new. I was a new coach and they were new to the program. We had to learn about each other.
"They had to grow," she said. "Last year we grew a lot. They had to learn how to compete, and they did. It was an eye-opener for them. It was like 'I can compete.' Their mentality changed last year. They have really been focused (for this season)."
Brown returns 10 of 12 players from last year and of the 10 returners eight are seniors -- seniors who are more mature and ready to lead.
"They are taking it personally, and making it personal for the whole team," Brown said. "They know what they are capable of, and they know this is their last season."
Brown has a strong group of seniors, and a sophomore who was a first-team All-District player as a freshman a year ago. That's the kind of impact D'adrien Martin had last season as a freshman. She led as a point guard, running an offense that spread the wealth as several players emerged.
Martin was not only an All-District first-team player, but the Lady Tigers play in an incredibly talented district that included state-rank powerhouse teams from Red Oak and Midlothian.
Gabby James and DaKayla Robinson were named to the All-District second team, and Allison Alonso and Delijah Johnson were named to the District 14-5A honorable mention list. All five are returning.
The Lady Tigers opened the season Friday and are off to a 1-0 start after beating Waco Connally 32-26. James and returning starter Madison DePugh are still playing volleyball and did not play.
Martin led the way with nine points. Macaiah Smith and Heaven Thomas scored five points each.
James led the team in the team in the paint, averaging a double-double for the season. She averaged 14 points a game and a dozen rebounds a night. Robinson, a savvy guard, averaged 10 points a game in a balanced offense.
Brown mixes and matches players in given situations and returning players such as DePugh, a strong inside player, and seniors Talesia Mukes, Smith, Vommodha Richardson and Thomas, all had their moments a year ago. Juniors Saniya Carter and sophomore Ladasha Thompson also will contribute to what everyone expects to be a playoff team.
Brown is optimistic, and her players are out to make their point and become the first Lady Tiger team to reach the basketball playoffs since 2016.
"They are all on board," she said. "They've got one m. They've got one goal in mind. We ended on a high note last year. Now they know they can compete, and we have confidence. This is our time."
