Mildred’s Lady Eagles girls basketball team had one of the best seasons in the program’s history and the kids who worked so hard to make that happen were rewarded with postseason honors when the District 18-3A All-District awards were announced.
Blooming Grove and Rice also had competitive seasons and BG’s Titierra Pyburn, a junior and three-year starter, and Rice’s Alexis Davis, a junior, earned All-District first-team honors after leading their teams all year.
Blooming Grove’s Audrey Grant, a freshman, and Rice’s Alyssa Claxton, a sophomore, and Joselyn Ramos, a junior, were named to the All-District second-team.
Mildred reaped awards.
Mildred freshman Tre’Anah Coppock was named the district’s Newcomer of the Year. Coppock literally improved all season, getting better and better as the year wore on and emerged as one of the top scorers in the district.
Mildred’s dynamic point guard Bailey Burks was named the 18-3A Defensive Player of the Year after having a brilliant season and playing a hustling, non-stop game that energized the entire Mildred team. .
Burks, who already had big seasons in volleyball and cross country as a member of the first cross country from Mildred to qualify for the Class 3A state meet, is only a junior, but she became one of the leaders of the team on and off the court.
Lilly Hanna, one of the top volleyball players in the Golden Circle, had a huge season on the basketball court and earned first-team honors on the 18-3A All-District team. Hanna was Mildred’s only senior.
Arianna Neason, a freshman, was a big reason Mildred won 24 games and made a memorable 9-1 run down the stretch to reach the playoffs as a No. 2 seed. Neason was also named to the 18-3A All-District first-team along with Hanna.
Mildred had three girls earn second-team honors and all three will return next season along with Coppock, Burks and Neason.
Amy Adamson, a 6-0 foot freshman who is just beginning to see that the sky is the limit on the basketball court, was named to the second-team along with freshman Kylie McCaleb, who came on strong during the season. Peyton Jennings, one of Mildred’s top softball players, also made the second-team. She’s only a sophomore.
All three Golden Circle schools had players named to the 18-3A Honorable Mention list. Rice’s Jonisa Espinosa, Hannah Harwell and Victoria Razo were all on the list along with Blooming Grove’s Alex Fisher and Tiana Glenn. Mildred’s Kadence Cline, Kasey Bonner, Kenli Dalton, Breanna Holmes and Mason Ivie also were on the Honorable Mention list.
