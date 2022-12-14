MILDRED -- The Mildred Eagles started fast, jumping out to a 27-1 lead at the end of the first quarter on their way to a 76-17 shellacking of the Slocum Mustangs, Tuesday night in Mildred. This was the Eagles' last non-district game before starting district play.
The game was never really in doubt as the Eagles totally outclassed the Mustangs with a speed and size advantage.
Every Eagle on the roster scored at least one basket, paced by Jake Callahan who scored fifteen points with three three-pointers, four rebounds, two assists, and three steals. Jose Garcia scored nine points including hitting a three-pointer and a steal. Payton Durham scored eight points with four assists and five steals.
Matt Tamez scored eight points with six rebounds and an assist. Adam Holeman scored eight points with three rebounds, an assist, and a steal. Ashton Moore scored seven points with two rebounds, four assists, and five steals.
Brennon Moore scored six points with eleven rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. Sam Harper scored five points with three rebounds, two steals, and a block. Marc Pineda scored four points with two rebounds, an assist, and a steal. PJ Neason scored two points with a rebound. Braylon Vanibuls scored two points with eleven rebounds and three assists. Austin Wing rounded out the Mildred scorers with two points scored and an assist.
Carter Sbrusch was the leading scorer for the Mustangs with nine points scored including hitting a three-pointer, with six rebounds and two steals.
The Eagles' next game will open district play when they travel to Malakoff next Tuesday.
