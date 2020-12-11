Mildred's Lady Eagles wrapped up a tough non-district schedule this week with an impressive start before opening against Blooming Grove Friday (see corsicanadailysun.com for that story).
The Lady Eagles lost their final non-district game to Maypearl 44-29 but showed a ton of progress and promise, winning five games to prepare for a tough district race. The Lady Eagles look ready to make a run at the playoffs under new coach Loyd Morgan.
Tre Coppock led the way against Maypearl with 12 points and Amy Adamson followed with nine. Bailey Burks dropped in three points and Kasey Bonner (2), Peyton Jennings (1), Kenli Dalton (1) and Kylie McCaleb (1) all scored for Mildred.
