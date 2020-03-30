Mildred's Eagles showed a lot of improvement in the District 18-3A basketball race under first-year coach Lance Key, and two players earned first-team honors on the All-District team.

Creed Baker, a senior who did little of everything for the Eagles and led Mildred in scoring, was named to the 18-3A first-team. Baker averaged 16.3 points a game and led the Eagles from beyond the arc with 58 3-pointers.

Cody Hayes ran the offense as Mildred's point guard and had a big season as well and was named to the 18-3A first-team.

Hayes averaged 13.8 points a game and led the Eagles in assists and also averaged almost five rebounds a game from his guard spot.

Bishop Harris was named to the 18-3A second-team, and Garrett Warren, Branch Brooks and Chase McFadden were all named to the district's Honorable Mention list.

Mildred had six players earn All-District All-Academic honors. Baker, Hayes, Warren and McFadden were all named to the All-Academic team, along with Landon Lee and Matt Buasan.

