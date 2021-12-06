Cody Hayes drives for two of his 27 points against Groesbeck

Daily Sun File photo/Paul Borsellino

Mildred's Cody Hayes had a big week on the court and has been nominated for the Dave Campbell's Texas Basketball Player of the Week.

Hayes earned the honor and is on the Texas Basketball seven-player POW list based on his performance against Groesbeck when he scored 27 points, pulled down 10 rebounds, made six steals and handed out two assists to lead Mildred to a dramatic 46-41 comeback.

Hayes also was named to the Prairieland Tournament All-Tournament team after leading the Eagles last week.

