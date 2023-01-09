MILDRED -- The hottest girls basketball team in the Golden Circle resides in Mildred's Lane Gym, where the Lady Eagles are off and soaring in 2023.
After taking care of Kemp 69-34 Tuesday, Mildred won a big game against Blooming Grove Friday, 54-35 to improve to 19-4 and 4-1 in district play, one game behind Malakoff, which edged the Lady Eagles 37-34 in Malakoff earlier.
The rematch is Jan. 20 at Mildred.
The Lady Eagles, whose signature is their great defense under coach Loyd Morgan, have been tough to beat all season -- actually, tough to beat since Morgan took over the program.
Kasey Bonner had a huge night in the win over Kemp last week, pouring in 28 points and nailing five 3-pointers. Amy Adamson scored 15 and Kami Owen scored 14 in the win.
Owen led the way against Blooming Grove, scoring 21 at the Grove, where Mildred's defense held the Lady Lions scoreless in the first quarter. Bonner followed with 13 points, Parker Kitrell scored seven, Adamson scored six and Marcella Bryan scored four points.
Tianna Glen and Brooke McGraw led Blooming Grove with eight points each, Ava Eldridge scored sex and Audrey Grant scored four points.
The Lady Eagles face a big test Tuesday at home against Scurry-Rosser (11-3 and 3-1) and travels to Eustace to wrap up the first half of the District 18-3A schedule. After this week Mildred has only seven games left in the regular season.
