Three Golden Circle boys teams open the playoffs this week and one girls team still playing.
Rice's Lady Bulldogs meet No. 7-ranked Mexia at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Corsicana High's Tiger Gym in the Class 3A Region Quarterfinals.
The 2022-23 Rice Lady Dawgs are not only the winningest girls team in the history of the program with 25 victories this season, but they're also the first Rice girls team to reach the Region Quarterfinals -- two wins away from a trip to the state tournament. The Lady Dawgs bring a 12-game winning streak into the game.
Mildred, Dawson and Hubbard's boys open tournament play Monday and Tuesday.
Fourth-seed Mildred battled all season and had a strong run down the stretch to reach the playoffs. The Eagles face top-seeded Whitney in the 3A Bi-District game at 6 p.m. Monday at Waco University High.
Fourth-seed Hubbard faces top-seed Crawford in the Class 2A Bi-District playoffs at 6 p.m. Monday at Waco Robinson.
Dawson, a No. 2 seed, plays Bosqueville in the Class 2A Bi-District playoffs at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Waco Robinson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.