Rice's Lady Bulldogs basketball team is off to a sensational start this season, and didn't slow down at all Tuesday night when they raced past Italy 79-31 to improve to 4-0.
That's the best start in years at Rice, where coach Ki'Undrea Smith's girls are literally off and running. They have scored 159 points in their last two games.
Saniya Burks has been scorching the nets against everyone and had another monster night against Italy, scoring a season and career-high 42 points.
Burks, a freshman, has scored 80 points (she dropped in 38 in an 80-41 win against Dawson) in her last two games. She also had six rebounds, three assists and a mind-blowing 10 steals against Italy as she set the tone for Rice's fast-paced attack all night.
Smith's pressure-packed defense came up with 19 steals in the game.
Lexi Davis had a big night and finished with nine points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals, and Aailyah Nezar scored five points, grabbed three rebounds and made four steals.
Jonisa Espinosa scored nine points, pulled down five rebounds and made two steals and Alyssa Claxton scored seven points and had three rebounds.
Genesis Mendez had five points and two rebounds, and Hannah Harwell scored two points.
