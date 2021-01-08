The Lady Bulldogs, who are battling Mildred for the District 18-3A lead, stayed hot and the Rice boys team picked up a key district win as the two teams swept Kemp.
Saniya Burks and Alyssa Claxton led the girls. Burks had 18 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Claxton had a big game, scoring 16 points and grabbing eight rebounds to lead the Lady Bulldogs to a 52-30 win over Kemp.
Jonisa Espinosa had nine rebounds and five points, Lexi Davis scored six points and had two steals, Hannah Harwell had four points and three rebounds and Aaliya Nezar had three points and three rebounds.
The Rice girls are 14-2 and 5-1 in district play. The Tice boys improved to 1-3 in district and 3-5 for the year with a 43-38 win over Kemp.
Jakobe Jessie led the way with 16 points and Carson Selman followed with 11. Jerry Montgomery and Josiah Morris scored six points each.
