The Rice Bulldogs lost a tough game to Eustace Friday night 39-35.
Michael McMillon led the Bulldogs with 11 points and Josiah Morris followed with nine. Jakobe Jessie finished with seven points and Zach Myers scored six points.
The Rice Lady Bulldogs wrapped up the first half of the District 18-3A race with a 50-35 rout over Eustace. The Lady Bulldogs are 6-1 in the district race and 15-2 for the season.
Both Rice teams are scheduled to play at Palmer Tuesday, weather permitting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.