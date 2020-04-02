Without a doubt, Rice's Bulldogs had the best basketball season in the Golden Circle.
They won another Kiwanis Classic title, went 23-7 and reached the playoffs again while lifting coach Antonio Burks to his 100th victory in just his fifth season at Rice.
One of the biggest reasons for the team's success was the way the Bulldogs hustled and hit key 3-point shots. The player who led the way was Elizhah Nezar, a four-year star at Rice who had a tremendous senior season, leading Rice on and off the court with his unrelenting play and his leadership.
Nezar was a slam-dunk choice as the District 18-3A MVP and led the way when the coaches voted for the All-District team.
"He had a great season and put up some monster numbers this year," said Burks of Nezar, who was a one-man wrecking crew.
Nezar's numbers are mind-boggling because he dominated the game everywhere on the court, running the offense and making big 3-point shots and leading the Golden Circle in rebounding as well.
Nezar averaged 24 points, 12 rebounds and six assists a game, and soared above the competition in every game he played despite the fact opponents double and triple-teamed him at times.
He had a career-high 40-point game against rival Blooming Grove, and finished the season with a remarkable 16 double-doubles, and three triple-doubles.
Nezar wasn't the only member of the team to earn post-season honors. Tanner Carlisle had a tremendous season at guard and was a big part of Rice's success, especially from beyond the arc, where he burned opponents throughout the season.
JaKobe Jessie and Hayden Brown, who both had exceptional years, were named to the 18-3A second team as four of Rice's five starters earned all-district honors.
