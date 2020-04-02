Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.