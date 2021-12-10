Blooming Grove's girls basketball team downed Italy 40-34 Tuesday night.
Freshman Brooke McGraw led the way with 18 points and sophomore Ava Eldridge scored seven for the Lady Lions.
Frost Polar Bears drop a pair of games in Frost Tournament
The Frost Polar Bears lost to Kemp 98-47 and fell to Rappaport 93-26 in the Frost Tournament. Eli Rogers led the way against Kemp with 17 points and Cole Watson followed with 13. Cooper Curl (5), Gavin Clayton (4), Jaden Rowe (2) and Kevin Lord (1) also scored.
Watson led Frost against Rappaport with 12 points and Rogers followed with six points. Brady Martin (2), Cooper Curl (2) and Jaden Rowe (2) also scored.
