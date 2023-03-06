All of the All-District basketball teams have been released, and no one in the Golden Circle had a season like Rice's Saniya Burks, who helped lead the Lady Dawgs to the Class 3A Region III finals, a step away from San Antonio and the 3A State Tournament.
It was a no-brainer for the District1 18-3A coaches to name Saniya the District's MVP for the third year in a row. Saniya led all of Texas in scoring and was in the top 10 in the nation this season in scoring for high school girls.
She was a leader on offense and defense and a true leader on and off the court for a team that made history at Rice, winning 28 games and making an historic run in the playoffs -- the best playoff performance since the 2014 Kerens Lady Cats marched all the way to the state title game.
She averaged 33.3 points a game this season, scoring more than 1,000 points this year and clearing the 2,500-point mark for her three-year career.
Saniya was at her best in the biggest games. If you count the District 18-3A title game against Malakoff, Saniya scored 235 points in six post-season showdowns, including some head-shaking performances -- averaging 39.1 points a game while being double and triple teamed all night against a brutal lineup of teams in the biggest moments of the season.
She scored a career-high 46 points in the 18-3A title game, and then destroyed opponents in Rice's march through the playoffs: She scored 38 against West in the Bi-District round, and put on a mind-boggling finish to beat Teague in the Area Round, scoring all 17 points in Rice's fourth quarter while playing with four fouls. She managed not to foul anyone and finished with 43 points.
In a wild up-and-down game that included six ties and 14 lead changes in Rice's most physical game of the year against Mexia's aggressive and physical defense, Saniya scored 41 points, despite fouling out with 1:23 left in the game.
She made 16-of-18 free throws as Rice led Kountze all night, and finished with 36 points after getting hammered by a smothering defense all night.
In Rice's final game, the Lady Dawgs faced the defending state champ Fairfield, a team that routinely embarrassed opponents and humiliated many with scores such as 78-0, 88-2 etc etc.
The Region title game started in a nightmare for Rice, which had one of those whatever can go wrong does go wrong games. The Lady Dawgs were down 30-12 at halftime, but Saniya, who saw a variety of shots rattle the rim and fall away in the first half led an inspirational comeback, scoring 23 of her 29 points in the second half while Fairfield held the ball at times and put everyone on Saniya, who played with focus and determination to bring Rice back.
The comeback fell just short, 47-43. It would be difficult to define her season -- her remarkable, brilliant and beautiful season. She will be back with all the Rice players.
Rice had a number of girls who had big moments during the season and playoff run.
Aaliyah Nezar was priceless for the Lady Dawgs and earned 18-3A First-Team honors after a splendid season of hitting big shots and leading the team in rebounding.
KK "The Heartbreaker" Davis, who earned that well-deserved nickname by breaking opponents' hearts with 3-point game winners at the buzzer, made the Second-Team along with Leslie Romero, who was solid as a rock and key factor in Rice's run.
Liviyah Nezar and Sloan Cadena, were named to the 18-3A Honorable Mention List and Rice landed 12 on the All-Academic Team.
They are: Journie Wigfall, Brooklyn Beckett, Brylie Upchurch, Kylee Loper, Chloe Perry, Graysea Butler (manager) and Davis, Romero, Cadena, Liviyah Nezar, Aaliyah Nezar and Saniya all earned District All-Academic honors.
