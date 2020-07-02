Corsicana boys basketball coach Nicholas Claiborne is leaving to take a job as the boys assistant basketball coach at Midlothian High School.
Claiborne spent eight years with the Tigers, including the last three as the team's head basketball coach.
He was the team's assistant coach for five years and took over after Don Newton left in 2017. When Newton left he endorsed Claiborne as his successor, saying "I hope he gets the job. He will be a great head coach."
Claiborne was the Golden Circle Coach of the Year for the 2017-18 season after he led the Tigers to the playoffs with an inspirational run in the second half of the season.
The Tigers had been picked to finish last in the District 16-5A race and lost three close games in the first half of the district race. But Claiborne's kids turned their season around and went 4-1 in the second half, losing only to unbeaten and state-ranked Whitehouse. The Tigers played Whitehouse closer than any other team in the district, losing two close games to the district champs.
Claiborne is a strong role model and a caring coach who believes in discipline and defense on the court and building character and helping his players succeed in life off the court.
His players loved playing for him, and his kids always played hard and often overachieved against taller and more talented teams.
