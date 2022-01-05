Corsicana's Tigers battled all night in a seesaw showdown against Cleburne Tuesday night in the Tiger Gym, where Cleburne edged Corsicana 55-49.
Da Da Daniels had another outstanding game, scoring a career-high 29 points and pulling down six rebounds for the Tigers. Daniels has scored 56 points in his last two games.
Daniels was coming off an impressive performance in the Cameron Roe Tournament where he scored 63 points and pulled down 17 rebounds to go along with 13 steals in three games.
Daniels scored 27 points in the Tigers' 57-35 Consolation title game victory over Smithville in an all-out performance that included pulling down five rebounds, handing out four assists and making three steals. He led the comeback Tuesday against Cleburne.
Vonte Kelly had a solid night on the boards against Cleburne Tuesday night, grabbing six rebounds. Dabraylon Chambers came through with 10 points, three rebounds and two assists, and Eshmail Kassim scored five points.
The Tigers started slow and Cleburne built an 18-3 before the Tigers roared back with a 28-12 run to end the first half with a 31-30 lead.
Cleburne bounced back in the third quarter and took a 42-35 lead into the fourth, and then hung on to win by six points.
The Tigers will travel to Midlothian on Friday as district play continues. Their final 10 games of the season are all district games.
Corsicana's Lady Tigers lost to Cleburne 48-23 Tuesday.
