Corsicana's Tigers and Lady Tigers each dropped a pair of close games in tournament play.
Waco Connally jumped out to a 26-17 lead at halftime, and hung on to beat the Tigers 42-37 in a low-scoring game, and Midlothian Heritage edged the Tigers 62-55 with a late fourth quarter run to erase a 42-38 Tiger lead.
Da Da Daniels led the way against Connally with 11 points and eight rebounds, and had a strong game against Heritage with eight points, eight rebounds and two assists.
Braydon Lindsey, who scored seven points against Connally, led the way against Heritage with 15 points and Debraylon Chambers followed with 14. Damarion Kelly and Rodney Morne scored six points each against Heritage.
The Tigers play at Arlington Heights Tuesday and compete in the Fairfield Tournament Thursday through Saturday this week.
Lady Tigers lose twice at Grandbury
Corsicana's Lady Tigers dropped a pair of tough games in the Granbury Tournament, losing to Grandbury 52-35 and Burnet 53-29.
Aaliyah Mathis scored 13 against Granbury and eight against Burnet. D'audrein Martin had 12 points against Granbury and seven against Burnet. Alaijah Davis led the Lady Tigers with nine points against Burnet.
The Lady Tigers (6-8) play in the Midlothian Heritage Tournament this week.
