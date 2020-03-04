Manny Haggerty was ending his journey with Corsicana’s Tigers this season while freshman D’audrien Martin was just beginning her career on the Tiger Gym basketball court.
Both had memorable seasons and both earned 14-5A All-District first-team honors.
Haggerty, who averaged 14 points a game and led the Tigers offense for four years as the team’s solid and dependable point guard, was named to the boys first-team.
Tiger teammate George Foster, a junior guard who came back from injuries averaged 16 points a game, was named to the second team. Ricardo Olvera, a senior wing, and Javon Thomas, a freshman starter for the Tigers, were both named to the All-District all-academic team.
Martin was one of the young faces on the Lady Tigers team that turned the program around under coach Dominique Brown, who watched her team make huge strides in her second year as the Lady Tigers head coach.
Martin, a freshman who took the over as the team’s point guard and played with savvy and poise despite her youth, was named to the District 14-5A girls basketball first-team.
Teammates DaKayla Robinson and Gabby James, both juniors who were key members of the team, earned second-team all-district honors.
Allison Alonzo, Delijah Johnson and Areanna Shaw were named to the 14-5A Honorable Mention list.
All six Lady Tigers were named to the All-District all-academic team.
