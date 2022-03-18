Da Da Daniels, who was an All-District wide receiver and the Golden Circle Offensive Player of the Year in football, led the Tigers on the basketball court as well.
Daniels, a senior, was named to the District 14-5A All-District First-team basketball team after an impressive season on the court.
Seniors DaBraylon Chambers and Sakry Palik earned Second-Team honors and seniors RJ Mornes and Esmail Kassim were named to the district's Honorable Mention list.
Corsicana's Lady Tigers earned a number of post-season honors after first-year coach Loni Lawson's girls had the program's best season in years. The Lady Tigers not only won more games this season but won with a young team.
Freshman Aaliyah Mathis was named the District 14-5A Newcomer of the Year and junior D'audrean Martin was named to the 14-5A First-team.
Senior Alaijah Davis earned Second-team honors and freshman Jazmine Newsome was named to the district's Honorable Mention list. Newsome was also named to the 14-5A All-Academic Team along with junior Roynia Coleman and Cera Curry, another talented freshman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.