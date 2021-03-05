Corsicana's Tigers and Lady Tigers earned All-District honors when the 14-5A All-District basketball teams were announced this week as Corsicana landed players on both the boys and girls teams.
George Foster was named to the 14-5A boys first-team, and Walter Whittenberg and Brayen Lindsey were named to the second-team. Colin Smith was on the Honorable Mention list.
Dakayla Robinson and Allison Alonso were named to the 14-5A girls second-team, and Delijah Johnson Talesia Mukes, Vammodha Richardson and Heaven Thomas were named to the Honorable Mention list.
