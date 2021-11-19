Corsicana's Tigers and Lady Tigers will play afternoon games this week in the Tiger Gym.
Sunny Hardy's boys, who have had some scrimmages, open their home season at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday against Hillsboro and play Wills Point at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Da Da Daniels has been the Tigers' leading scorer in the scrimmages.
Lori Lawson's Lady Tigers have heated up on the road, winning three of their last four games -- all on the road -- and come home after beating Lake Worth 40-31, losing to Everman 47-22 and winning back-to-back games over Paschal (53-46) and Dallas Kimball (48-12).
Lawson takes over the girls program that has struggled of late and has already instilled a new attitude and a tenacious, unrelenting defense to the program. Lawson's Lady Tigers play Mabank at 12:30 p.m. Monday in their first home game since Nov. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.