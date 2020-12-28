Corsicana's Tigers, who have had their last three games cancelled and have played a partial schedule this season, return to the court at 5:30 p.m. (varsity only) on Wednesday at home.
The Lady Tigers, who have also had several games cancelled, will be back on the court at 6 p.m. Tuesday with a district home game against Waco University.
Both teams have had their normal schedules altered due to COVID-19 concerns, and both the Lady Tigers and Tigers will be playing district games this week.
Unlike in the past when the girls and boys varsity teams played district opponents on the same night, this season's district schedules are designed to have the Lady Tigers and Tigers playing on different nights and at different locations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.