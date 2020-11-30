Corsicana's Tigers didn't have to look very far to find their new boys basketball coach. They just walked down the hall and went to the Math Department.
That's where Dean Hollingsworth was teaching, and eventually coming up with a new equation for his life that returned him the court, where he had coached for 27 years before coming to Corsicana.
It did take decades for Hal Wasson to hire him.
"I finally got him," said Wasson, CHS' Athletic Director and head football coach who tried to hire Hollingsworth when Wasson was the AD at Mexia years ago.
"I'm excited," Wasson said. "I'm so impressed by him. No. 1, he's a great man. He's great for kids. He has an amazing resume. He has resurrected the program everywhere he has been. I just say volumes about him."
Wasson believes Hollingsworth can rebuild the program at Corsicana, where the Tigers have struggled in recent years.
"It's going to take time, but he's the man to do it," Wasson said. "We need to piece this thing together -- not patch it up, but piece it together. He is all about fundamentals and discipline and he will do it the right way. I know he's going into it full speed ahead."
It has been a long and winding road from Oak Grove, a small town in Louisiana, to Navarro County, and it took a prayer from his wife, the former Joni Jamison who grew up in Corsicana and whose sister was a member of Sallie Wasson's national title cheerleading team.
Hollingsworth was the first in his family to earn a college degree, and he left the University of Tennessee with a masters and headed for Texas A&M, where he coached the Aggies' springboard diving team, taught scuba diving and coached golf.
His springboard diving team took second in the nation and his best diver, whom Hollingsworth had coached since he was 10 back in Louisiana, was No. 5 in the nation.
He spent four years (1979-83) at A&M and then gave up springboard diving and moved on to become the head basketball coach and assistant football coach at Gatesville High School.
Gatesville hadn't been to the basketball playoffs in 27 years, but Hollingsworth's team won three district titles and made the playoffs five times in six years after he took over the program, and reached the regional tournament for the first time.
He pulled off the same kind of magic (actually it was more about hard work and fundamentals than magic) when he took over the basketball program at Rockdale High School, where the basketball team hadn't been to the playoffs in 11 years. Hollingsworth's first team made the playoffs. That team lost to Navasota by five points and Navasota went on to win the state title, hammering every team but Rockdale during to run to the championship.
Hollingsworth was at Rockdale eight years, and his teams went to the playoffs six times, including the first team from Rockdale to reach the state's Final Four in Austin.
"I left Rockdale and decided to switch to girls to spend time with my two daughters," said Hollingsworth, who took a job at Magnolia High School, where he coached girls basketball and softball for five years.
He left Magnolia for a new world when he took the job at Cy Ridge, where the school opened in 2003 with freshmen and sophomores and Hollingsworth as the brand new boys coach for the 2003-04 inaugural season. They went 26-4.
His 2004-05 team of juniors became the first Class 5A (there were only 1A through 5A classifications back then) new school from the Houston area to make the playoffs. He coached at Cy Ridge for seven years before leaving for private school coaching in Tomball, where he coached a long list of sports at Concordia Lutheran.
He won two state titles in volleyball and a boys state title in track & field and a girls state title in track & field in his nine years there before leaving coaching.
"My wife is from Corsicana and wanted to move back home," he said. "I told her we could if we can move to the lake. "I'm a big fisherman. I love to fish."
Hollingsworth took a job as a math teacher and didn't mention to anyone that he had been a coach for almost three decades.
"We moved here three years ago," Hollingsworth said. "Nobody at the school knew I was a basketball coach. I was happy teaching math.
"There was just one man in the whole world who knew to offer me the job," he said. "And that was Hal Wasson. I knew Hal years ago when he was coaching at Italy. My wife knew Sallie."
The job wasn't open when Hollingsworth took the job as a math teacher three years ago, but Tiger boys basketball coach coach Nic Claiborne left in the spring to take a job at Midlothian.
"I told my wife I'm not going to say anything," Hollingsworth said. "She said she had been praying about the job, and told me 'If Hal calls you, then take the job.'"
"Two minutes later the phone rang," he said. "It was Hal."
Welcome home, coach...
"Hal at offered me the job when he was at Mexia, but I was happy in Rockdale at the time," Hollingsworth said.
It's going to be a challenge. The Tigers haven't been to the playoffs in the last three years, and they are playing in a brutal basketball district that includes state powers from Red Oak and Midlothian and a strong field of teams.
The bigger problem is the new schedule that was created, adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic. The UIL altered football season, and pushed back the start for 5A and 6A teams. The UIL has also banned tournaments so teams (especially young teams) can't build up and get experience early by playing in three or four tournament games on weekends during the pre-district schedule.
"This is the hardest situation I've been in," Hollingsworth said. "They backed up football a month, but they didn't back up basketball. We started with no freshmen and no football players. Football season ends this week (for Corsicana) so we will get football players next week, but we've been playing with nine players and I can't put a freshman team on the floor."
Two of the Tigers' top starters from a year ago -- George Foster, the team's best all-around player last year, and Da Da Daniels, who is still recovering from an ACL injury that sidelined him for almost the entire football season -- would be a big boost for the team when they return.
Hollingsworth does have three seniors who were on the team last year, including Walter Whittenberg, who saw some playing time a year ago, and Mateo Bryan and Rozelle Halbert. Those three players have led the Tigers in their first three games, and Hollingsworth has liked what he has seen from the threesome. Still, without football players the Tigers have been short-handed and are 0-3.
"We went into the season with the attitude that we're just trying to work and get better,"" Hollingsworth said. "It's all good. It's about developing some character. So far the kids have had a great attitude. We started with the basics. This is how you shoot the basketball. This is how you dribble the basketball.
"And I have a great assistant coach Allen Walker, who is coaching the JV and helping the varsity," he said.
The UIL has also banned tournaments so teams (especially young teams) can't build up and get experience early by playing in three or four tournament games on weekends during the pre-district schedule. That could hurt the Tigers more than it affects experienced teams. The Tigers' first district game is Dec. 29.
"It's going to be a challenge, dealing with everything and the COVID situation," Wasson said. "I'm excited because I know what he can do. It's going to take time to build this program but he can do it. We want all of our programs to become great programs and in time he can turn this into a great program."
The Tigers have hired a man who can get the job done. If anyone knows how to build or rebuild a program it's Hollingsworth, who has done it time and time again.
"I'm a starter coach," he said. "Or a rebuilder coach. "It's all about hard work and fundamentals and developing players."
That's the best place to start ...
And finish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.