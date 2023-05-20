Corsicana Tigers Basketball Camp is scheduled for May 30-June 2. For more information, email coach Sunny Hardy at shardy@cisd.org. Register online here: https://bit.ly/3L3iTPc or by scanning the QR code on the flyer. Registration at the door on the first day will be allowed.
GC Basketball: Tigers to hold Basketball Camp May 30-June 3
- From CISD
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Man gets 35 years for murder of sister
- Magnolia House demolished
- Pharmacy burglar sentenced to 43 years
- Twelve-year-old, 20-year-old charged with murder in Texas shooting
- Main Street reports $3.7 million reinvestment last year downtown
- Animal Shelter adoption event runs through May 27
- Garden Club names April Yard of Month
- Twelve-year-old, 20-year-old charged with murder in Keene shooting
- New Corsicana Mayor takes office
- GC Basketball: Saniya Burks leads talented All-Golden Circle teams
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.