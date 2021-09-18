BLOOMING GROVE -- The Blooming Grove Lions may have started their Homecoming tilt against the Kemp Yellowjackets a little slow on offense, but they kicked it in gear in the second, third, and fourth quarters to come away with a big 47-6 win over their opponents before a standing room only crowd at Lion Stadium last night.
By game's end the Lion faithful saw the home team put up 518 yards of total offense as both the rushing game and the passing game got untracked. Lion quarterback Levi Hopper completed 11 of 23 pass attempts for 265 yards and three touchdowns. Hopper also added a rushing score to the mix.
Kelton Bell was the big receiver on the night with five catches for 147 yards and two scores. Noah Hutchison caught four for 98 and a touchdown and Timmy Hamilton caught two for 20. Hopper would have had four scoring passes, but an illegal lineman downfield penalty wiped out a 25-yard scoring toss to receiver Bryson Fisher in the third quarter.
Lion running back Jalen Coleman led all rushers with 141 yards on 13 carries. Coleman had two touchdown runs. Hamilton carried 11 times for 60 yards and a score while Hopper totaled 13 yards and had a 1-yard run for a score. Bell finished with 29 yards rushing, it coming on a fake punt, and senior running back Nathan Haden carried seven times for 10 yards.
Offensive line starters for Blooming Grove had Adam Tovar at center with David Mirafuentes and Fidel Avalos flanking him at the guard spots. Devon Hood and Kian Long manned the tackle spots with Fisher, Hutchison, Bell, and Hamilton at the receiver spots.
Hopper started at quarterback with Coleman in the backfield. Junior Trey Daniels also played on the line at center while Mason Crocker, Camden Gorbet, Nathan Alvarez, and Adam Sanchez all saw action on the line as well.
Defensive starters for the Lions had Carter Grant, Avalos, Hood, and Mirafuentes up front with Hamilton, Ben Baumgartner, and Coleman behind them at the linebacker spots. Fisher and DeMarco Debrow started at the cornerback slots with Hutchison and Bell at the safety spots. Hood came up with a fumble recovery and Bell and Luis Mancilla came up with interceptions.
Chris Castillo, and Ish Ramirez saw action on the defensive line for the Lions while Hagan Webster, Emmanuel Rosas, and Landon Heaslet saw action in the defensive backfield. Dylan Stewart, Trent Nicholson, and Eli Haden all missed the game due to injuries.
The leading rusher for the Yellowjackets was quarterback Deacon Thompson as he rushed 12 times for 133 yards. Thompson also completed 3 of 8 passes for 29 but suffered two interceptions. Running back Laramie Greathouse picked up 22 yards in seven carries and caught two passes for 23.
The first score of the game came at the 3:29 mark of the first quarter. The Lions defense held the Yellowjackets deep in Lion territory on downs and started a drive at their own 36. It was the running of Coleman and Hamilton and the passing of Hopper that eventually moved them to Kemp’s 9 yard line. From there it was a run by Hamilton that put the first points of the game on the board. Castillo kicked the extra point for a 7-0 Lion lead.
A pass interception by Bell of Blooming Grove stopped a Kemp drive and gave possession of the ball to the Lions at their own 20. An eight play, 80 yard drive was highlighted with a huge 56 yard pass completion from Hopper to Bell that moved the ball to the Kemp 13. Three consecutive carries by Hamilton moved the ball to the one and from there Hopper sneaked it over for the touchdown at the 6:07 mark of the second quarter. Castillo kicked the extra point for a 14-0 Lion lead.
The final score of the first half was set up by a nifty 22 yard punt return by Hutchison that had the Lions starting at the Kemp 48. It took several plays from there but Coleman eventually scored on a one yard run with 16 seconds remaining in the half. Castillo’s kick made it 21-0 at the half.
The Lions took the second half kick-off and never looked back. Hopper carried for 4 on first down, followed that up with an incomplete pass on second down, and then hooked up with Hutchison on a 54 yard scoring pass with 11:10 still left in the third. The extra point kick was blocked but the Lions increased their lead to 27-0.
On the Yellowjackets ensuing possession, they were stopped on downs at their own 39 yard line and gave up the ball to the Lions. It took only one play as Hopper connected with Bell for the touchdown toss with 9:11 left in the third. The extra point kick by Castillo made it 34-0.
The Yellowjackets managed to get on the scoreboard with 2:51 left in the third when running back Aaron Quezada scored on a one yard run. The drive was highlighted by a run of 43 yards by Thompson that carried the ball to the two. A tackle by Fisher, who came all the way over from the far side of the field, kept Thompson out the end zone on the run but they eventually were able to punch it in.
The Lions next score came with only 9 seconds left in the third. Hopper and Bell hooked up on a 26 yard pass in the endzone for the touchdown. A 12 yard run by Coleman and pass completions of 17 and 13 to Hutchison highlighted the drive. The extra point kick by Castillo pushed the lead to 41-6.
Blooming Grove’s final score of the game was set up on a fumble recovery by Hood that stopped a Kemp drive and gave the Lions possession at their own 18. Hamilton’s running moved the ball to the 38 and from there it was Coleman who took it to the house on a 62 yard scoring run with 7:44 left in the game. The extra point kick was blocked leaving the score at 47-6 which ended up being the final score.
