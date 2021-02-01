Corsicana's Tigers just keep winning, and Erick Lara just keeps on scoring.
That's a pretty good combination, and it's a big reason why the Tigers are alone in first-place in the District 14-5A with a huge game coming up against Midlothian's powerhouse Tuesday night (5:30 p.m.) at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium.
Lara, a senior and the only returning starter from last year's Tiger playoff team, scored four goals Friday in Cleburne to lead the Tigers to a 5-2 victory.
The Tigers are now 2-0 after opening district play with impressive wins over Waco University (2-0) and Cleburne. Lara now has 10 goals this season.
Lara had a goal in the first half and erupted for three in the second half to put Cleburne away. Ethan Rodriguez, who scored both goals against Waco in last week's district opener, scored off a nice assist from Angel Ibarra. Angel Gallardo had two assists and Leo Garcia and Cesar Morales each had an assist.
"It was a great, solid team effort from our guys," said Tiger coach Adrian Zamilpa, who took over the team this season. "We had a few new guys step up and make some great plays for us -- our sophomores Edgar Rodriguez, Fernando Sanchez and Angel Gallardo.
"We dialed in first with a score from Lara in the first 10 minutes and they returned the favor 10 minutes later when they broke behind our lines," he said.
It was 1-1 at halftime, but the Tigers took over and dominated the second half with a new strategy and Lara's lethal foot.
"We regrouped at the half," Zamilpa said, "and decided to change our formation to defend against their quick counter attack and it worked. Lara had his breakout game of the year, scoring three goals. He scored his last goal with two minutes left."
It was a significant win, but the goal is to make a strong run right into the playoffs and the district season (12 games) is just getting started.
"I'm very proud of these guys, but as they know we are not done reaching phase one of our goals," he said. "We must enjoy this win for 24 hours and be ready to train hard and be ready to host a great Midlothian team Tuesday."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.