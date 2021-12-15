Sure, it felt and looked a little strange to see Eric Blendon coaching against Frost Tuesday night -- and almost bizarre to see Blendon's new team, Blooming Grove, beat the Polar Bears 75-19.
It seems like yesterday that Blendon was winning football games and basketball games coaching the Polar Bears before he left Frost in 2014 after remarkable run of success with the boys athletic program.
Now Blendon is back in the Golden Circle, and leading Blooming Grove's Lion basketball team. He's got his kids playing tough, aggressive defense and finding ways to win on offense, and that was never more evident than on Tuesday when Blendon's boys beat Frost 75-19 in a non-district game.
Bryan Fisher led the way for the Lions, scoring 16 points and Luis Mancilla followed with 14. Timmy Hamilton scored 10. Jace Trull and Emmanuel Rosas scored nine points each, Jalen Coleman added five points, and Ben Baumgartner dropped in four.
