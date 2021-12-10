New Blooming Grove Lions coach Eric Blendon, who returned to the Golden Circle this year, has his kids playing well.
The Polar Bears advanced in pool play of the Frost Tournament on Thursday with a one-sided win over Rice, winning 58-29.
Bryson Fisher led the Lions with 16 points as nine players scored for Blooming Grove. Jalen Coleman scored eight points, Noah Hutchinson followed with seven and Emmanuel Rosas scored six.
Levi Hopper and Jace Trull scored five points each and Luiz Mancilla and Timmy Hamilton dropped in four points apiece. Ben Baumgartner scored three points in the win.
