The rivalry is always there, and it's one of the best in the Golden Circle, so it shouldn't a surprise to anyone in Navarro Couty that Rice and Blooming Grove played another nailbiter Tuesday night at Rice, where the Lions edged Rice 46-39.
The Lions jumped out early and led at halftime 21-14, but Rice stormed back in the second half and went on a 16-10 run in the third quarter to close to 31-30.
But Blooming Grove bounced back down the stretch to win by seven, holding Rice to just nine points in the fourth quarter.
Jalen Coleman led the Lions with 12 points and Timmy Hamilton followed with 10. Trull scored eight Bryson Fisher dropped in six and Noah Hutchison and Emmanuel Rosas scored five points each for BG.
Davien Martinez led the Dawgs with 15 points and Zach Myers followed with 12. Brayden Harwell scored seven and Luke Chapman chipped in with four points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.