Blooming Grove's Lions, who had a big year of improvement, had three players named to the 18-3A All-District team and three named to the district's Honorable Mention list.
Timmy Hamilton, a three-year starter who led the Lions in points this season, was named to the 18-3A First-Team. Bryson Fisher, who led BG in rebounds and Jace Trull were both named to the 18-3A Second-Team.
Emmanuel, Noah Hutchinson and Jalen Coleman were all named to the 18-3A Second-Team.
