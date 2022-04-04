BG's Timmy Hamilton

Daily Sun File photo/Paul Borsellino

Blooming Grove's Timmy Hamilton, seen here making a shot, was named to the District 18-3A First-Team.

 

Blooming Grove's Lions, who had a big year of improvement, had three players named to the 18-3A All-District team and three named to the district's Honorable Mention list.

Timmy Hamilton, a three-year starter who led the Lions in points this season, was named to the 18-3A First-Team. Bryson Fisher, who led BG in rebounds and Jace Trull were both named to the 18-3A Second-Team.

Emmanuel, Noah Hutchinson and Jalen Coleman were all named to the 18-3A Second-Team.

