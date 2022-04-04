Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low around 60F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.