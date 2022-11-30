The Blooming Grove Tournament starts Thursday, and Eric Blendon's Lions, who have a chance to win the boys title this weekend, tuned up for their own tournament on Tuesday with a 63-16 romp over Coolidge.
Blendon praised his defense, which shut down Coolidge all night.
"Defensively, we limited them to one shot," he said. "They had only four or five offensive rebounds. We limited them to only one shot most of the game."
Jace Trull led the Lions with 20 points and Timmy Hamilton had a big night, scoring 17 as both players outscored Coolidge by themselves.
Emmanuel Rosas scored nine points, Rhett Southerland scored six, Ben Baumgertner dropped in five points, and Kegan Hurford and Noah Hutchinson each scored two points.
The Lions (2-1) open their tournament against Wortham Thursday morning at 10:30 and play Buffalo at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.