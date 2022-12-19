Blooming Grove's Lions open District 18-3A play at home Monday night against Rice after an impressive 13-3 run through their non-district schedule, which includes a lop-sided win over Riesel on Friday.
After playing Rice Monday the Lions will play non-district teams in the upcoming Kiwanis Classic after Christmas (Dec. 27-29) at Navarro, where they open play at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against Dawson in a rematch of last year's championship game.
Dawson won the title 70-69 in a classic title game showdown, and the opening round game of this year's Kiwanis Classic may be one of the best games in the three-day tournament.
Dawson opened the season with an eight-game winning streak and enters the Kiwanis Classic with a 9-2 record. The Bulldogs open District 18-2A DII play Dec. 30 at home against Axtell and will be one of the favorites to win the district title along with rival Hubbard, which is 11-4.
Blooming Grove coach Eric Blendon's Lions won the Blooming Grove Tournament with a remarkable show of defense, beating Bosqueville in the title game, 53-36, holding the Bulldogs to just 11 points in the second half.
The Lions finished third in the Frost Tournament, storming back with an inspirational comeback to beat Wortham 57-50 after trailing by 20 points. The Lions put together a 19-0 run to fuel the comeback.
They beat Riesel Friday by hitting clutch free throws all night, shooting 75 percent from the line -- their best of the season.
Timmy Hamilton made 12-of-13 free throws and finished with 18 points to lead the way and Emmanuel Rosas torched the nets, nailing four 3-pointers, and also finished with 18 points.
Jace Trull scored nine points Friday, Keagan Hurford scored seven and Noah Hutchinson followed with six points. Kelton Bell came off the bench and scored four and Preston Atkeisson scored two points.
